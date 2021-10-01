FORECAST: Rain and storms returning

CLEVELAND — A picture perfect fall day!
It will be another mild and dry day on Friday with highs in the lower and middle 70s.
This weekend will be a 50/50 weekend. It will start off dry, but it does not stay that way the entire time.
Saturday will warm into the upper 70s and we should be able to hold back any rain until Saturday night. Sunday looks wetter with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely and a high near 70. Waves of rain will continue through Tuesday.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Feeling more like fall
- Pleasant and dry through Friday
- Briefly warmer Saturday afternoon
- Rain returns this weekend, late Saturday into Sunday
- Rounds of rain linger into early next week
DETAILED FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. | High: 71º
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & warmer. Showers/storms return late. | High: 78º
Sunday: Showers increase. Storms possible. Not as warm. | High: 73º
Monday: Rain lingers. | High: 69º
