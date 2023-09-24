Watch Now
FORECAST: Rain chances returning to NE Ohio

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 8:03 AM, Sep 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-24 08:03:28-04

CLEVELAND — Tropical storm Ophelia made landfall in North Carolina Saturday morning. It will spread clouds into the area on Sunday and, perhaps, an isolated rain shower in our southern & eastern counties. Most areas will be dry through the day on Sunday. It will also increase our winds. Expect gusts to about 20 mph. The strongest winds will be along the lakeshore with lighter winds inland. A small craft advisory has been issued along with a beach hazard statement due to larger waves and a high risk for rip currents through late Sunday night. The Browns forecast is looking good, too! Afternoon temps will be in the low 70s with increasing clouds and breezy winds out of the northeast.

Spotty showers start to return by Monday afternoon/evening. On and off showers and isolated t-storms will continue throughout most of the work week, but totals look to be pretty light for most with seasonal temperatures.

What To Expect:

  • Isolated shower east
  • Breezy weekend
  • Bit hazy
  • Dry & mild for Browns Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: More clouds. Isolated shower mainly east. | High: 70º

Monday: Cloudy skies. Isolated showers. | High: 70º

Tuesday: Cloudy skies. Few showers. | High: 68º

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Cooler. | High: 65º

Thursday: Scattered showers. Touch warmer. | High: 68º

Friday: Drying out. Closer to par. | High: 70º

