FORECAST: Rain coming to an end

CLEVELAND — Scattered showers continue this morning with cooler temperatures in the 30s and gusty winds.

We welcome the start of the spring season this Sunday at 11:33 a.m. with cooler (although seasonable) temperatures. Morning showers and wet flakes are likely will gradually come to an end from west to east and clearing out for everyone by the afternoon. Expect a range of temperatures today with cooler temperatures to the NE and warmer to the SW. Sunday night will be mostly clear and fog will be possible.

Monday looks fabulous with lots of sunshine. Again, there will be a large range of temperatures (48 - 67 degrees). Much warmer to the south and colder to the north. Wet weather will return Tuesday and increase by Wednesday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Here comes Spring - begins Sunday, March 20th at 11:33 am

Gusty and chilly morning

Drying out Sunday afternoon with more sun

Large spread of temperatures Sunday & Monday

Rain returns on Tuesday

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Spring begins! Few sprinkles/flurries possible very early. Then seasonable.| High: 51º

Monday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Briefly dry.| High: 60º

Tuesday: Cooler. Showers possible.| High: 51º

Wednesday: Warmer with rain increasing.| High: 60º

