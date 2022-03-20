FORECAST: Rain coming to an end

CLEVELAND — Scattered showers continue this morning with cooler temperatures in the 30s and gusty winds.
We welcome the start of the spring season this Sunday at 11:33 a.m. with cooler (although seasonable) temperatures. Morning showers and wet flakes are likely will gradually come to an end from west to east and clearing out for everyone by the afternoon. Expect a range of temperatures today with cooler temperatures to the NE and warmer to the SW. Sunday night will be mostly clear and fog will be possible.
Monday looks fabulous with lots of sunshine. Again, there will be a large range of temperatures (48 - 67 degrees). Much warmer to the south and colder to the north. Wet weather will return Tuesday and increase by Wednesday.
Stick with the Power of 5 weather team to keep up with all of the latest weather!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Here comes Spring - begins Sunday, March 20th at 11:33 am
- Gusty and chilly morning
- Drying out Sunday afternoon with more sun
- Large spread of temperatures Sunday & Monday
- Rain returns on Tuesday
DETAILED FORECAST
Sunday: Spring begins! Few sprinkles/flurries possible very early. Then seasonable.| High: 51º
Monday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Briefly dry.| High: 60º
Tuesday: Cooler. Showers possible.| High: 51º
Wednesday: Warmer with rain increasing.| High: 60º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter