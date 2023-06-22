FORECAST: Rain returning to OH bringing cooler temps

CLEVELAND — Low pressure over Tennessee will be close enough to spin a few isolated thundershowers our way for the next couple of afternoons. Otherwise, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

The low pressure over Tennessee will spin back north and be over Ohio on Friday. Skies will be cloudy to end the week with a few widely scattered showers and storms on and off into early Sunday. No day will be a wash-out. Just keep on eye on the Power of 5 Weather Team as we track waves of rain and storms in Friday into Sunday. We are still in drought across most of NE Ohio - so any rain is welcomed!

What To Expect:



More clouds on Thursday

Slightly cooler highs in the 70s

Stray storm possible

Best rain chance Friday

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Isolated light showers possible. Not as warm.| High: 75º

Friday: Scattered t-showers and cooler.| High: 71º

Saturday: Isolated showers early.| High: 77º

Sunday: Few PM thunderstorms. Warmer.| High: 83º

Monday: Better chance for t-storms.| High: 79º

