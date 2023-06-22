Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Rain returning to OH bringing cooler temps

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 6:04 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 06:04:15-04

CLEVELAND — Low pressure over Tennessee will be close enough to spin a few isolated thundershowers our way for the next couple of afternoons. Otherwise, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

The low pressure over Tennessee will spin back north and be over Ohio on Friday. Skies will be cloudy to end the week with a few widely scattered showers and storms on and off into early Sunday. No day will be a wash-out. Just keep on eye on the Power of 5 Weather Team as we track waves of rain and storms in Friday into Sunday. We are still in drought across most of NE Ohio - so any rain is welcomed!

What To Expect:

  • More clouds on Thursday
  • Slightly cooler highs in the 70s
  • Stray storm possible
  • Best rain chance Friday

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Isolated light showers possible. Not as warm.| High: 75º

Friday: Scattered t-showers and cooler.| High: 71º

Saturday: Isolated showers early.| High: 77º

Sunday: Few PM thunderstorms. Warmer.| High: 83º

Monday: Better chance for t-storms.| High: 79º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018