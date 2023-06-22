FORECAST: Rain returning to OH bringing cooler temps

CLEVELAND — Low pressure over Tennessee will be close enough to spin a few isolated thundershowers our way for the next couple of afternoons. Otherwise, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.
The low pressure over Tennessee will spin back north and be over Ohio on Friday. Skies will be cloudy to end the week with a few widely scattered showers and storms on and off into early Sunday. No day will be a wash-out. Just keep on eye on the Power of 5 Weather Team as we track waves of rain and storms in Friday into Sunday. We are still in drought across most of NE Ohio - so any rain is welcomed!
What To Expect:
- More clouds on Thursday
- Slightly cooler highs in the 70s
- Stray storm possible
- Best rain chance Friday
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Isolated light showers possible. Not as warm.| High: 75º
Friday: Scattered t-showers and cooler.| High: 71º
Saturday: Isolated showers early.| High: 77º
Sunday: Few PM thunderstorms. Warmer.| High: 83º
Monday: Better chance for t-storms.| High: 79º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter