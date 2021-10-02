FORECAST: Rain Returns

CLEVELAND — Our stretch of lovely weather is coming to an end and will be replaced with an active forecast ahead.

It will be a 50/50 weekend. We are starting off dry and a bit warmer, but it will not stay that way the entire time.

Saturday will warm into the upper 70s and we should be able to hold back any rain until after sunset. Clouds will move in quickly during the morning hours and thicken up during the afternoon. Showers will start to the west and spread east throughout Saturday night and into Sunday. Sunday looks wetter with on and off scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms and a high near 74.

Waves of rain will continue through early Tuesday.

Warmer temps

Warmer & dry Saturday afternoon

Rain returns this weekend, late Saturday night into Sunday

Rounds of rain linger into early next week

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & warmer. Showers/storms return. | High: 78º

Sunday: Rounds of rain likely. Storms possible. Mild. | High: 73º

Monday: Rain & storms linger. | High: 73º

Tuesday: Stray showers. Cooler. | High: 75º

