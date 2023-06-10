FORECAST: Rain returns this weekend!

CLEVELAND — AIR QUALITY ALERT thru Saturday for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Summit, Medina, Portage, Lake, Geauga, & Ashtabula Counties, but air quality is already improving! Winds have shifted over the last 24 hours and this wind shift helped clear out the wildfire smoke from Canada. Air quality should continue to improve Saturday afternoon and evening.

Saturday will remain dry. With south and westerly winds, temperatures will warm up to near 80 degrees during the afternoon! A pattern shift is coming though...

Three long weeks of dry weather will be replaced by a more progressive pattern beginning Sunday. Scattered rain showers will arrives by the afternoon on Sunday and continue to increase by Sunday night & Monday. At this time, rainfall amounts look to be around half an inch to 1.25'' inches with locally higher amounts. This could be too much too fast because the ground is so try and runoff could occur.

What To Expect:

Warm & dry, less smoke Saturday

Winds shift = improving air quality

Next legit rain chance arrives Sunday late PM/Monday

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. Better for breathing.| High: 81º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Few showers (mainly late afternoon, evening). | High: 82º

Monday: Scattered showers. | High: 69º

