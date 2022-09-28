Watch Now
FORECAST: Rain tapering but the chill lingers

We'll keep it soggy today with a north breeze coming off of Lake Erie. That means lake effect rain. And chilly temps. Keep the jackets and umbrellas handy today, especially along the lakeshore.

We'll gradually warm up but we still don't see anything close to 70 or even seasonal averages (72º) until the Friday & Saturday.

What To Expect:

  • Few showers Wednesday
  • Highs in the 50s
  • Drying out Thursday into the weekend
  • Highs upper 60s to near 70

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Stray showers, finally drying out.| High: 58º

Thursday: Dry! High: 62º

Friday: A bit warmer, Sunny High: 67°

Saturday: Mainly sunny & warmer| High: 68º

