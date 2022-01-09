Watch
FORECAST: Rainy Start to Sunday with Falling Temps

winter storm watch
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jan 09, 2022
CLEVELAND — Sunday morning looks rainy to start, but it will become drier by the afternoon and evening. It will be briefly warmer early near 40 degrees before temperatures crash again by Sunday afternoon and evening. Temps will drop into the teens Sunday night. Another round of lake effect snow is possible to start off the new work week with frigid temperatures.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties from 7 am Monday until 7 am Tuesday. Accumulation is likely, especially in the primary snowbelt. Prepare for slick and slippery roads all day Monday and early Tuesday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Temps increasing overnight
  • Light mix and rain tongiht
  • More rain early Sunday before temps drop later in the day
  • More lake effect snow on Monday

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Milder to start but rainy, especially early. | High: 40º early dipping to 32 by 4pm

Monday: Colder again with lake effect snow. | High: 22º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow - mainly early. Still very chilly.| High: 23º

Wednesday: Few showers are possible. Not as cold.| High: 38º

