FORECAST: Rainy Start to Sunday with Falling Temps

CLEVELAND — Sunday morning looks rainy to start, but it will become drier by the afternoon and evening. It will be briefly warmer early near 40 degrees before temperatures crash again by Sunday afternoon and evening. Temps will drop into the teens Sunday night. Another round of lake effect snow is possible to start off the new work week with frigid temperatures.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties from 7 am Monday until 7 am Tuesday. Accumulation is likely, especially in the primary snowbelt. Prepare for slick and slippery roads all day Monday and early Tuesday.

Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team and stay up to date with the latest weather.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Temps increasing overnight

Light mix and rain tongiht

More rain early Sunday before temps drop later in the day

More lake effect snow on Monday

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Milder to start but rainy, especially early. | High: 40º early dipping to 32 by 4pm

Monday: Colder again with lake effect snow. | High: 22º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow - mainly early. Still very chilly.| High: 23º

Wednesday: Few showers are possible. Not as cold.| High: 38º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: