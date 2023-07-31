FORECAST: Really nice temps with only a slim rain shot today

CLEVELAND — Wrapping up July and heading into August on a really nice note. Temps this time of year typically top out in the lower/middle 80s. We'll get back to that eventually but not today and not tomorrow. Plan on 70s today and near 80º Tuesday.

The comfortable temps won't be from cloud cover. We're bright! Most of the day at least. Winds from the north midday *could drop a couple showers but they're light and brief. Moreso just a couple hours of clouds. Similar story Tuesday.

By midweek we're start shifting back to the norm. We're back in the 80s with more humidity (meaning warmer mornings) and better storm chances late week. Best shot looking like Friday for out next storm system.

What To Expect:



Bright sun for most of the day

Stray showers Mon & Tue

Temps staying a tough sub-par

More heat building late week

Better storm chances late week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Really nice sun & temps with a stray shower. | High: 77º

Tuesday: Another great day with isolated showers. | High: 80º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & warm. | High: 80º

Thursday: Starting to get muggy. | High: 83º

Friday: Humid with a few storms. | High: 85º

Saturday: Partly cloudy & looking dry. | High: 80º

