FORECAST: Rebounding back to more seasonable weather

CLEVELAND — We can thank the sunshine for the rebound today. Sunshine and a light southwest breeze. Should be a nice day with temps creeping back to more seasonable levels. Near 40º.
We'll bring a few more clouds back Thursday but we're still near 40º and we're still dry. Things change a bit Friday. We're building more warmth through the weekend but we're also building more clouds. Those clouds will lead to a SLIM shot at rain Friday and a better shot at a few showers Saturday through Monday. That means Christmas Eve AND Christmas could be a bit wet. Definitely not a washout though. Last years bitter cold has been replaced by this years 50s for the holidays.
What To Expect:
- Bright sunshine today
- Seasonable temps
- More clouds late week
- More warmth late week
- A few rain showers starting Saturday
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Drying and clearing out nicely. | High: 42º
Thursday: Winter begins. Quiet and seasonable. | High: 41º
Friday: Isolated showers. | High: 44º
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Dry. | High: 45º
Sunday: Rain possible as clouds return. | High: 53º
Christmas Day: A few showers. Green! | High: 56º
