FORECAST: Rebounding back to more seasonable weather

Posted at 5:39 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 05:39:31-05

CLEVELAND — We can thank the sunshine for the rebound today. Sunshine and a light southwest breeze. Should be a nice day with temps creeping back to more seasonable levels. Near 40º.

We'll bring a few more clouds back Thursday but we're still near 40º and we're still dry. Things change a bit Friday. We're building more warmth through the weekend but we're also building more clouds. Those clouds will lead to a SLIM shot at rain Friday and a better shot at a few showers Saturday through Monday. That means Christmas Eve AND Christmas could be a bit wet. Definitely not a washout though. Last years bitter cold has been replaced by this years 50s for the holidays.

What To Expect:

  • Bright sunshine today
  • Seasonable temps
  • More clouds late week
  • More warmth late week
  • A few rain showers starting Saturday

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Drying and clearing out nicely. | High: 42º

Thursday: Winter begins. Quiet and seasonable. | High: 41º

Friday: Isolated showers. | High: 44º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Dry. | High: 45º

Sunday: Rain possible as clouds return. | High: 53º

Christmas Day: A few showers. Green! | High: 56º

