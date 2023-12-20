FORECAST: Rebounding back to more seasonable weather

CLEVELAND — We can thank the sunshine for the rebound today. Sunshine and a light southwest breeze. Should be a nice day with temps creeping back to more seasonable levels. Near 40º.

We'll bring a few more clouds back Thursday but we're still near 40º and we're still dry. Things change a bit Friday. We're building more warmth through the weekend but we're also building more clouds. Those clouds will lead to a SLIM shot at rain Friday and a better shot at a few showers Saturday through Monday. That means Christmas Eve AND Christmas could be a bit wet. Definitely not a washout though. Last years bitter cold has been replaced by this years 50s for the holidays.

What To Expect:



Bright sunshine today

Seasonable temps

More clouds late week

More warmth late week

A few rain showers starting Saturday

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Drying and clearing out nicely. | High: 42º

Thursday: Winter begins. Quiet and seasonable. | High: 41º

Friday: Isolated showers. | High: 44º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Dry. | High: 45º

Sunday: Rain possible as clouds return. | High: 53º

Christmas Day: A few showers. Green! | High: 56º

