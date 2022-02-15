Watch
FORECAST: Rebounding today before wind and rain roll in

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:00 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 06:15:54-05

CLEVELAND — We'll see even more sunshine Tuesday with a nice rebound. Temperatures back to near 32º by the afternoon after another frigid morning. Then the real warm-up starts. We're pushing 50s Wednesday & Thursday. It'll be dry Wednesday but WINDY followed by a soaker Thursday. That rain changes back to ice and snow quickly by Friday. Another quick shot of cold air is likely late week. We'll keep an eye on it because timing is everything with the big NBA All-Star events planned this weekend.

Stay tuned for more Power of 5 Weather updates!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Closer to seasonal today
  • Windy & much warmer Wednesday
  • Warm and much wetter Thursday
  • Colder with ice & snow Friday

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: More sunshine and not as frigid. | High: 32º

Wednesday: Windy and much warmer. | High: 54º

Thursday: Warm and wet with widespread rain. Much colder with wintry mix late.| High: 52º

Friday: MUCH colder with mix changing to snow early Friday. | High: 20º

