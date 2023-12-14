FORECAST: Rebounding with a ton of son the rest of the work week

CLEVELAND — Sun coming back today and helping us rebound! We're back in the middle 40s today after a frosty start.

Friday should be even warmer... A great day for holiday shopping. Clouds come back late but we'll see sunshine through most of the day with highs in the lower 50s. That is about 10 degrees above what is typical for mid December. More clouds arrive on Saturday. But we will still be mild and dry with highs near 50.

Low pressure moving thru the lower Ohio River Valley Sunday into Monday looks to bring the return of rain on Sunday. Rain chances will go up throughout the day. Highs will still be mild: close to 50 degrees.

Cooler air arrives on Monday following a cold front with more rain showers eventually changing to wet snowflakes. Lake effect snow will continue with much colder temperatures on Tuesday.

What To Expect:



Bright & breezy today

Thawing out nicely

Warmer Friday

Clouds return Saturday

Watch for rain Sunday afternoon

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Mostly sunny & seasonable. | High: 45º

Friday: Partly sunny & mild. | High: 52º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. | High: 51º

Sunday: PM showers possible. | High: 49º

