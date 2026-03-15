Forecast: Rollercoaster weather expected next 48 hours

CLEVELAND — Any leftover morning showers quickly exit by 10 a.m., and a warm wind will take over for the rest of the day. A Wind Advisory will go into effect for areas north of I-76, including Cleveland, towards the Snowbelt from 2 p.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday. Southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph, along with gusts up to 50 mph, will make travel tricky and increase power outages due to compromised infrastructure.

With a warm south wind, temperatures will surge from the 40s to the 70s by late this afternoon. While not quite a record, today will likely be the 6th 70-degree day of the month, which is well ahead of schedule.

It is a one-hit wonder of warmth as a massive bomb cyclone moves across the Great Lakes, partially responsible for today's wind, and responsible for a line of windswept downpours late tonight and into the start of Monday morning's commute. Behind the downpours, which are a cold front, the temperatures crash, and storms will change to snow by midday Monday. Then, lake effect sets up on Monday night and into St. Patrick's Day.

If you are getting your green on for the St. Paddy's Day parade, plan to dress VERY warm! Highs will not get out of the middle 20s on Tuesday, and wind chills will be even colder in the teens!

We will then see a return to more normal March conditions by midweek, and above average by the end of the week, with highs nearing 40 by Wednesday and 50s for Thursday and Friday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Warm & windy before storms return. | High: 73º

Monday: Heavy rain, strong wind, dropping temps... taking over late. | Temps: 50s -> 30s

St. Patrick's Day: Frigid with lake effect snow. | High: 25º

Wednesday: Few rain/snow showers. Warmer. | High: 37º

Thursday: Isolated shower. Seasonable temps. | High: 50º

Friday: More clouds. Touch warmer. | High: 55º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. | High: 53º

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