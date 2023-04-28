FORECAST: Rounds of Rain

CLEVELAND — Rain is moving in this morning! Plan for widespread rain Friday morning with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Some of the rain Friday could be heavy at times. It will be windy and mild with a high near 60 degrees.

Saturday looks better with only a few rain showers here and there during the morning, with another round of rain/storms by Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Highs will be near 60 degrees again on Saturday.

Plan for more showers & storms on Sunday with highs near 60 degrees. Following a cold front, temperatures will be dropping around 10 degrees from Sunday to Monday. It continues to look damp into early next week with below average temperatures well into May!

What To Expect:

Soggy start

Heavy rain possible Friday

Some dry time

Rounds of rain for several days

Bookend rain chances early & late on Saturday

Chilly for May

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Scattered heavy rain. | High: 60º

Saturday: Few showers. Mild. | High: 63º

Sunday: Scattered (heavy) rain, flood threat elevated. | High: 57º

Monday: Few showers. Much colder. | High: 49º

Tuesday: Lake effect showers possible. Chilly. | High: 47º

