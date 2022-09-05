FORECAST: Scattered downpours on soggy ground elevating our flood threat

CLEVELAND — Have a Rain Plan for your Labor Day activities!
A stubborn and slow moving system/cold front will bring widespread showers this morning with scattered rain and storms this afternoon. Plan for on and off showers and thunderstorms throughout the rest of today with much less rain likely Tuesday.
Severe threat is low, but periods of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding. Highs will be in the middle 70s over the next several days, but it will be humid!
We get a much needed break from the rain the rest of the work week... rain returns next weekend.
What To Expect:
- Some of the rain could be heavy
- Isolated flood threat
- Have an indoor back-up plan for Labor Day
- Drying out Tuesday
- Warming late week
Daily Breakdown:
LABOR DAY Monday: Scattered showers continues.| High: 75º
Tuesday: Isolated light rain possible, cooler.| High: 72º
Wednesday: More sunshine.| High: 76º
Thursday: Looking great!| High: 80º
