Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Scattered t-showers capping off the work-week

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 6:01 AM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 06:01:30-04

CLEVELAND — Gorgeous start to the day with temps in the 60s... the humidity is on its way back though. We're in the lower 80s this afternoon before the rain rolls in. Plan on mainly light rain through the evening drive until about sunset. The farther south you are the better shot for thunder and a few downpours but most of us only hear a random rumble or two.

Rain shuts down overnight with MUCH more comfortable air settling in.

We're in the 70s this weekend!

Temperatures climb on Monday before our next storm chance on Tuesday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Dry start to the day
  • more clouds & humidity
  • Scattered rain this afternoon/evening
  • Heaviest staying south
  • Drier, more comfortable weekend
  • Heating up again early next week with a few more storms

DETAILED FORECAST:

Friday: Warmer and more humid with light rain likely. | High: 83º

Saturday: Cooler, brighter, and less humid. | High: 78º

Sunday: Stays dry. Comfortable sunshine. | High: 80º

Monday: Much warmer and more humid. | High: 88 º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018