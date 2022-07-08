CLEVELAND — Gorgeous start to the day with temps in the 60s... the humidity is on its way back though. We're in the lower 80s this afternoon before the rain rolls in. Plan on mainly light rain through the evening drive until about sunset. The farther south you are the better shot for thunder and a few downpours but most of us only hear a random rumble or two.
Rain shuts down overnight with MUCH more comfortable air settling in.
We're in the 70s this weekend!
Temperatures climb on Monday before our next storm chance on Tuesday.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Dry start to the day
- more clouds & humidity
- Scattered rain this afternoon/evening
- Heaviest staying south
- Drier, more comfortable weekend
- Heating up again early next week with a few more storms
DETAILED FORECAST:
Friday: Warmer and more humid with light rain likely. | High: 83º
Saturday: Cooler, brighter, and less humid. | High: 78º
Sunday: Stays dry. Comfortable sunshine. | High: 80º
Monday: Much warmer and more humid. | High: 88 º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter