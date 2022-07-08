CLEVELAND — Gorgeous start to the day with temps in the 60s... the humidity is on its way back though. We're in the lower 80s this afternoon before the rain rolls in. Plan on mainly light rain through the evening drive until about sunset. The farther south you are the better shot for thunder and a few downpours but most of us only hear a random rumble or two.

Rain shuts down overnight with MUCH more comfortable air settling in.

We're in the 70s this weekend!

Temperatures climb on Monday before our next storm chance on Tuesday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Dry start to the day

more clouds & humidity

Scattered rain this afternoon/evening

Heaviest staying south

Drier, more comfortable weekend

Heating up again early next week with a few more storms

DETAILED FORECAST:

Friday: Warmer and more humid with light rain likely. | High: 83º

Saturday: Cooler, brighter, and less humid. | High: 78º

Sunday: Stays dry. Comfortable sunshine. | High: 80º

Monday: Much warmer and more humid. | High: 88 º

