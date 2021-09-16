FORECAST: Seasonable and Sunny

CLEVELAND — It is a chilly and foggy start to your Thursday. The rest of the day looks great with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s during the afternoon. Sunshine will be abundant during the day and the humidity will stay in check as well.

Temperatures climb up to the low and mid 80s and humidity will climb slightly on Friday. There is a very small chance for an isolated thundershower in one or two spots. I can't rule out a couple t-showers Saturday but Sunday is looking dry and warm!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Foggy AM on Thursday

Cool morning

Sun returning Thursday

80s returning Friday

Isolated rain chances Friday & Saturday

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: More sunshine and more seasonable. | High: 78º

Friday: Mostly sunny with a slim shower chance. Warmer and humid | High: 84º

Saturday: Mostly sunny with an isolated t-shower. | High: 80º

Sunday: More sunshine. | High: 80º

