FORECAST: Seasonable and Sunny

CLEVELAND — It is a chilly and foggy start to your Thursday. The rest of the day looks great with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s during the afternoon. Sunshine will be abundant during the day and the humidity will stay in check as well.
Temperatures climb up to the low and mid 80s and humidity will climb slightly on Friday. There is a very small chance for an isolated thundershower in one or two spots. I can't rule out a couple t-showers Saturday but Sunday is looking dry and warm!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Foggy AM on Thursday
- Cool morning
- Sun returning Thursday
- 80s returning Friday
- Isolated rain chances Friday & Saturday
DETAILED FORECAST
Thursday: More sunshine and more seasonable. | High: 78º
Friday: Mostly sunny with a slim shower chance. Warmer and humid | High: 84º
Saturday: Mostly sunny with an isolated t-shower. | High: 80º
Sunday: More sunshine. | High: 80º
