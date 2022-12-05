Watch Now
FORECAST: Seasonable but soggy this week

Posted at 6:13 AM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 06:13:14-05

CLEVELAND — Back into the work week and back to more seasonable temps. This time of year we average mid-40s... We're there every day this work week.

Along with the warmth comes rain. Dry today but plan on isolated evening showers with a few more overnight. That trend rolls through Tuesday with a few afternoon rain showers and again Wednesday. Nothing heavy but it may have an impact on any outdoor plans. The rain Friday should be a bit heavier and more widespread. May even mix with some snowflakes!

Stay up to date right here and stay dry...

What To Expect:

  • Clouds returning
  • Temps near normal this week
  • Rounds of showers this week
  • Colder this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Increasing clouds with rain tonight. Not as Chilly.| High: 47º

Tuesday: A few showers early & again late.| High: 48º

Wednesday: Few showers.| High: 49º

Thursday: Heavier rain late.| High: 42º

Friday: More rain. | High: 43º

Saturday: AM Mix. PM Some Sunshine. Colder.| High: 39º

