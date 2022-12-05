FORECAST: Seasonable but soggy this week

CLEVELAND — Back into the work week and back to more seasonable temps. This time of year we average mid-40s... We're there every day this work week.

Along with the warmth comes rain. Dry today but plan on isolated evening showers with a few more overnight. That trend rolls through Tuesday with a few afternoon rain showers and again Wednesday. Nothing heavy but it may have an impact on any outdoor plans. The rain Friday should be a bit heavier and more widespread. May even mix with some snowflakes!

Stay up to date right here and stay dry...

What To Expect:

Clouds returning

Temps near normal this week

Rounds of showers this week

Colder this weekend



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Increasing clouds with rain tonight. Not as Chilly.| High: 47º

Tuesday: A few showers early & again late.| High: 48º

Wednesday: Few showers.| High: 49º

Thursday: Heavier rain late.| High: 42º

Friday: More rain. | High: 43º

Saturday: AM Mix. PM Some Sunshine. Colder.| High: 39º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: