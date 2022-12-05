FORECAST: Seasonable but soggy this week

CLEVELAND — Back into the work week and back to more seasonable temps. This time of year we average mid-40s... We're there every day this work week.
Along with the warmth comes rain. Dry today but plan on isolated evening showers with a few more overnight. That trend rolls through Tuesday with a few afternoon rain showers and again Wednesday. Nothing heavy but it may have an impact on any outdoor plans. The rain Friday should be a bit heavier and more widespread. May even mix with some snowflakes!
Stay up to date right here and stay dry...
What To Expect:
- Clouds returning
- Temps near normal this week
- Rounds of showers this week
- Colder this weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Increasing clouds with rain tonight. Not as Chilly.| High: 47º
Tuesday: A few showers early & again late.| High: 48º
Wednesday: Few showers.| High: 49º
Thursday: Heavier rain late.| High: 42º
Friday: More rain. | High: 43º
Saturday: AM Mix. PM Some Sunshine. Colder.| High: 39º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter