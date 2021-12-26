FORECAST: Seasonable Sunday With A Little Sun

CLEVELAND — Sunday looks seasonably cool but dry with high temperatures near 40.

Another wintry mix could return early Monday, switching to rain by Monday afternoon as we climb into the upper 40s.

We will have a few more rounds of rain to get through for Tuesday and Wednesday with a few more temperature swings too.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Cool But Dry Sunday With Seasonable Temperatures

Mix possible early Monday, switching to rain

More rain expected Tuesday and Wednesday

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Seasonably cool. A little sunshine. | High: 39º

Monday: Mix possible early before changing to all rain. | High: 48º

Tuesday: More rain. | High: 45º

Wednesday: Rain early. | High: 52º

