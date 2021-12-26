FORECAST: Seasonable Sunday With A Little Sun

CLEVELAND — Sunday looks seasonably cool but dry with high temperatures near 40.
Another wintry mix could return early Monday, switching to rain by Monday afternoon as we climb into the upper 40s.
We will have a few more rounds of rain to get through for Tuesday and Wednesday with a few more temperature swings too.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Cool But Dry Sunday With Seasonable Temperatures
- Mix possible early Monday, switching to rain
- More rain expected Tuesday and Wednesday
DETAILED FORECAST
Sunday: Seasonably cool. A little sunshine. | High: 39º
Monday: Mix possible early before changing to all rain. | High: 48º
Tuesday: More rain. | High: 45º
Wednesday: Rain early. | High: 52º
