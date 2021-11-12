FORECAST: Seasonable today before winter chill arrives

CLEVELAND — We'll dry out on Friday with lots of morning sunshine. Clouds will return during the afternoon as winds remain gusty through the day. Highs will be more seasonal...in the middle 50s.

Another cold front will drop in Friday evening bringing another round of rain with it. That round has the colder air with it. Temperatures Friday night will fall into the lower 30s.

Lake effect rain and wet snow will be possible on Saturday.

Sunday's shot at snow will be a bit different. It won't be just lake effect. It's an Alberta Clipper. That means more widespread snow is likely. Timing and track of that storm is still a bit "up in the air" but we'll narrow it down likely Friday. Plan on minor accumulations and slick roads while it's snowing.

FORECAST HEADLINE

Blustery today winds above 25 mph

Lots of morning sun on Friday

Seasonable highs in the 50s

Scattered rain Friday evening

Lake effect rain and snow Saturday

Scattered snow on Sunday

Much colder all weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Sunshine most of today. Late showers. Blustery.| High: 55º

Saturday: Breezy and colder with a lake effect mix possible. | High: 42º

Sunday: Scattered snow showers. A little accumulation possible. Cold. | High: 39º

Monday: Lake effect snow showers. Cold. | High: 41º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: