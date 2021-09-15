FORECAST: Settling down as cooler air settles in

CLEVELAND — Storms tapering off after a busy night of heavy rain, strong winds and tons of lightning. We'll still get in on a few t-storms south of Akron this afternoon but most of us should be drying out. Drying out and staying cool!

Some spots hit 90º yesterday. Today... 70s. Lower 70s. Clouds and a light northwest wind are really holding temps down.

The sun will come out tomorrow. It's only a day away. and so are the 80s. We're closer to 80 Thursday with lower and middle 80s likely Friday through the weekend.

I can't rule out a stray shower Friday or a couple t-showers Saturday but Sunday is looking dry. Dry and warm!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Gradually drying out

Clouds hanging arouns

Temps staying cool

Sun returning Thursday

80s returning Friday

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Drying out and staying cool. | High: 72º

Thursday: More sunshine and more seasonable. | High: 79º

Friday: Mostly sunny with a slim shower chance. | High: 83º

Saturday: Mostly sunny with an isolated t-shower. | High: 82º

Sunday: More sunshine. | High: 81º

