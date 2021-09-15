FORECAST: Settling down as cooler air settles in

CLEVELAND — Storms tapering off after a busy night of heavy rain, strong winds and tons of lightning. We'll still get in on a few t-storms south of Akron this afternoon but most of us should be drying out. Drying out and staying cool!
Some spots hit 90º yesterday. Today... 70s. Lower 70s. Clouds and a light northwest wind are really holding temps down.
The sun will come out tomorrow. It's only a day away. and so are the 80s. We're closer to 80 Thursday with lower and middle 80s likely Friday through the weekend.
I can't rule out a stray shower Friday or a couple t-showers Saturday but Sunday is looking dry. Dry and warm!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Gradually drying out
- Clouds hanging arouns
- Temps staying cool
- Sun returning Thursday
- 80s returning Friday
DETAILED FORECAST
Wednesday: Drying out and staying cool. | High: 72º
Thursday: More sunshine and more seasonable. | High: 79º
Friday: Mostly sunny with a slim shower chance. | High: 83º
Saturday: Mostly sunny with an isolated t-shower. | High: 82º
Sunday: More sunshine. | High: 81º
