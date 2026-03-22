Forecast: Severe storms to snow expected as wacky weather continues

CLEVELAND — It's the battle of the lake breeze on Sunday. If you are rooting for warmth and you live along the lake, it is a losing battle. Temperatures will fluctuate through the morning and midday drastically between the 40s and 60s, briefly peaking at 70 around noon, before dropping back to the 40s for good as the lake breeze boundary moves south, inland of the lakeshore.

Wherever the lake breeze boundary sets up this afternoon will be the prime zone for severe storms to pop like popcorn. The battle of hot and humid air to the south and cold marine air from the north will create severe storms by 4 p.m. that could produce big hail. For more, see this: Severe storm update

Behind these storms, expect another temperature drop into Monday, and a chance for lake effect snow showers for the morning commute. Even coatings on colder surfaces can't be ruled out through midday as some of the snow showers could pack a brief punch. It's a one hit wonder of cold as warmer air returns midweek.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Windy, warmer, more storms late. Could be severe. 80-85 inland. | High: 70º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers to flurries. Colder. | High: 35º

Tuesday: More sunshine. Seasonable. | High: 50º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. | High: 53º

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