FORECAST: Severe threat over; Quieter days ahead

CLEVELAND — WOW! What a busy two days. Intense storms with torrential rainfall impacted much of the area Wednesday evening causing widespread flooding. On Thursday, morning showers cleared for sunshine during the afternoon. That only set the stage for another round of severe weather Thursday night & early this morning. Significant damage has been reported across the area. You can find more information about last night's stormshere. Thankfully, Friday looks much quieter.

A cold front will slide through and keep the chance for a few spotty showers, but nothing like the last two days. It will also be less humid and not as warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Temperatures will be below average by this weekend due to a secondary cold front rolling through on Saturday. Once again, a couple t-showers are possible, but there will be more dry time than wet weather.

What To Expect:

Cleaning up after Thursday's storms

Drying out

Much calmer

Cooler weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Few T-showers. | High: 79º

Saturday: Slim rain chance. Much cooler. | High: 76º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Below average. | High: 74º

