FORECAST: Severe threat ramps up mid-week across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Wednesday will start dry, but more storms and a better chance for severe storms will move in on Wednesday evening into the wee hours of Thursday morning. This will be the most widespread shot of seeing not only rain, but severe weather for the entire viewing area, but the best chance will be west of I-77.

All severe hazards will be on the table on Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. Meaning, we will see the threat of Damaging winds, isolated large hail, and evening isolated tornadoes will be possible, along with heavy rain, flooding, and frequent lightning. Storms will likely exit early on Thursday. It will remain gusty on Thursday, though.

A few showers will be possible on Thursday, otherwise we will be cooler, as highs will only be in the lower 70s.

Thankfully, we will see calmer conditions return for Friday and Saturday, but more rain and storms look to be possible for Father's Day, so keep this in mind if you have outdoor plans with dad!

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy early. Scattered afternoon and evening storms; could be severe.| High: 78º

Thursday: Few Showers. Cooler & breezy.| High: 73º

Juneteenth: Partly sunny and seasonable.| High: 77º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Mainly dry.| High: 77º

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