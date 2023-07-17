FORECAST: Smoke sparking Air Quality Alerts before storms roll in

CLEVELAND — Looking pretty good this week. No big-time heat. Staying at or below the avg (84º) all week.Best storm chances are this afternoon/evening and again Thursday.
Today looks like it'll spark up after 2pm with the strongest storms south. Warning possible with damaging wind and heavy rain. Can't rule out a brief tornado either.
Looks like the storms clear the smoky haze out of our sky also. Much better air quality tomorrow. Today we're in the Red - Unhealthy category. That's 4th on the 1 through 6 scale. I'll be talking a lot this morning about limiting time outside, especially for kids and elderly.
What To Expect:
- Unhealthy Air Quality
- Typical July heat - Mid-80s
- Scat'd afternoon storms
- Some could be strong
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Scattered t-storms. Smoky!| High: 83º
Tuesday: Drier, clearer, much more comfortable. | High: 79º
Wednesday: Looking dry. Touch warmer. | High: 82º
Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms. | High: 83º
Friday: Few storms possible. Cooler again. | High: 79º
Saturday: Isolated shower. Cooler again. | High: 77º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter