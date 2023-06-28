FORECAST: Smoky sky sparking Air Quality Alerts for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Wildfire smoke has returned! Smoke from the Canadian Wildfires in Quebec will cause poor air quality across all of Northern Ohio thru Thursday night. People with respiratory issues are encouraged to limit time out side thru Thursday evening. Air Quality Alert is in effect thru midnight Thursday morning for Lorain, Medina, Cuyahoga, Summit, Portage, lake, Geauga & Ashtabula Counties.
Plan on a dry weather Wednesday & Thursday. With sunshine coming out those days, expect temperature to warm up! Although, Wednesday skies will look gray due to wildfire smoke Highs Wednesday will reach into the middle and upper 70s. Thursday, we should get into the lower 80s.
What To Expect:
- AIR QUALITY ALERT for Wildfire smoke thru Thursday
- Warmer with smoky sunshine Wednesday
- Heating up late week
- More storms for Saturday & Sunday
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Filtered sunshine. Warmer.| High: 76º
Thursday: Some Sunshine. Seasonal.| High: 82º
Friday: A few PM storms.| High: 83º
Saturday: Scattered showers/storms possible.| High: 80º
Saturday: A few PM storms.| High: 80º
