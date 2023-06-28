Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Smoky sky sparking Air Quality Alerts for Northeast Ohio

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot0.jpg
Posted at 5:12 AM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 05:12:18-04

CLEVELAND — Wildfire smoke has returned! Smoke from the Canadian Wildfires in Quebec will cause poor air quality across all of Northern Ohio thru Thursday night. People with respiratory issues are encouraged to limit time out side thru Thursday evening. Air Quality Alert is in effect thru midnight Thursday morning for Lorain, Medina, Cuyahoga, Summit, Portage, lake, Geauga & Ashtabula Counties.

Plan on a dry weather Wednesday & Thursday. With sunshine coming out those days, expect temperature to warm up! Although, Wednesday skies will look gray due to wildfire smoke Highs Wednesday will reach into the middle and upper 70s. Thursday, we should get into the lower 80s.

What To Expect:

  • AIR QUALITY ALERT for Wildfire smoke thru Thursday
  • Warmer with smoky sunshine Wednesday
  • Heating up late week
  • More storms for Saturday & Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Filtered sunshine. Warmer.| High: 76º

Thursday: Some Sunshine. Seasonal.| High: 82º

Friday: A few PM storms.| High: 83º

Saturday: Scattered showers/storms possible.| High: 80º

Saturday: A few PM storms.| High: 80º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018