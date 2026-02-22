Forecast: Snow and wind to continue into the workweek

CLEVELAND — Winter is here, again! Or should I say it never left? Either way, snow showers will continue for most of the day, mostly on the light-to-steady side. Accumulations of an inch or two are expected for most. Then, the lake effect arrives.

Because of the track and intensity changes for a massive nor'easter off the East Coast, it is stealing energy from our snow here in Ohio. A few inches of snow are still likely through Monday, as the wind will be stronger along the edge of the nor'easter. So, 4-6"+ possible in the primary snowbelt through Monday night between today and tomorrow's snowfall.

In total, 4"+ likely on the south side of the metro from Eastern Lorain County, through the primary snowbelt. Isolated 7 or 8 inch amounts where squalls persist, mainly in Geauga county. 2-4" total Sunday through Tuesday for most of the viewing area, and 1-2" south of US-30. See the map below.

News 5 Cleveland

Temperatures will be colder again, to start the work week, with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s, five-to-10 degrees below average. Temperatures will be gradually warming through the week, as highs will try to warm to the upper 30s or around 40° by the end of the week. That might change if a storm on Thursday tracks closer to us, and bring down more cold air which would mean snow or freezing rain would become the concern.

So, we will be watching Thursday, with the threat of precipitation moving in, and the precipitation type as well as the intensity are things we'll be keeping a close eye on.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Snow showers. Touch colder. | High: 33º

Monday: Lake effect snow showers. Colder. | High: 27º

Tuesday: Isolated snow showers early. Cold. | High: 32º

Wednesday: Few morning snow showers. | High: 35º

Thursday: Watching Closely. Could be some heavy snow or a mix. | High: 33º

