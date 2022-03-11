FORECAST: Snow & cold headed our way

CLEVELAND — A winter weather advisory has been issued for our eastern communities until 12 pm on Saturday. Counities included are Geauga, Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Coshocton. Plan on slippery road conditions Friday evening and into Saturday morning due to accumulating snow. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Plan on rain & snow arriving Friday morning especially in our northern and western communities. That rain changes to snow as it spreads across NE Ohio by Friday evening and continue into Saturday morning. The heaviest snow will be Friday night to the southeast and east of Cleveland. Plan on slippery and slick roads through Saturday and periods of low visibility. Right now, we expect a general 1 to 4 inches of snow across our area by Saturday afternoon with locally higher amounts to the east and in the snowbelt as lingering scattered lake snow continues until Saturday night.

Saturday will also be very cold and blustery! Wind chills in the single digits will be likely. The cold spell is brief though! We're back near 40 Sunday with 50s, 60s and ... yes... possibly 70 next week! Oh my!

Stick with the Power of 5 weather team to keep up with all of the latest weather!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Snow becomes widespread Friday afternoon/evening

1-4" of snow Friday night

Lingering snow Saturday

Very cold Saturday

Windy all weekend

Back above freezing by Sunday afternoon

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Cloudy skies. Rain arriving midday and changing to snow late. 2-4" of overnight snow.| High: 41º

Saturday: AM Snow likely early followed by lake effect snow. Accumulations likely! Windy. | High: 25º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Back above freezing by afternoon. | High: 46º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: