Forecast: Snow-filled finish to the weekend

CLEVELAND — Welcome back to winter! It will be a textbook winter day for Saturday, with partly-to-mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures topping out in the upper 30s. While it will be dry across the region for most of the day, snow chances return during the evening and especially into Sunday.

More snow is likely on Sunday, with a clipper that transitions to lake effect snow on Monday. There are some changes to the forecast because of how a massive nor'easter will be exploding off the East coast. It will steal some of Sunday's storm energy, meaning less overall snow during the day, with an inch or two for most. A few inches of snow are likely into Monday as the wind will be stronger on the edge of the nor'easter. So, 3-6"+ possible in the primary snowbelt through Monday night.

In total, 4"+ likely on the south side of the metro from Eastern Lorain County, through the primary snowbelt. Isolated 8 or 9 inch amounts where squalls persist. 2-4" total Sunday through Tuesday for most of the viewing area. See the map below.

Temperatures will be colder to begin the work week, with highs in the upper 20s. Temperatures will be gradually warming through the week, as highs will be around 40° by Wednesday and into the mid 40s by the end of the week.

We will be watching Thursday, with the threat of precipitation moving in, and there could be a wintry mix possible or all rain. Something we'll be keeping a close eye on.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: More clouds. Colder. | High: 38º

Sunday: Snow likely. Touch colder. | High: 33º

Monday: Lake effect snow showers. Colder. | High: 27º

Tuesday: Isolated snow showers. Cold. | High: 32º

Wednesday: Few snow showers. Seasonable. | High: 35º

Thursday: Watching Closely. Touch warmer. | High: 37º

