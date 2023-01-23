FORECAST: Snow shutting down with more later this week

CLEVELAND — Snow showers will linger into the overnight across NE Ohio. Some light accumulation will be possible, especially in the Snow Belt Region. Between a Trace to as much as 3 inches will be possible tonight into the first half of your Monday. Temperatures will drop to around 30 for overnight lows.

We will see some lingering snow on Monday, mainly during the morning; with highs in the mid 30s. Tuesday will quietest day of the week Highs in the upper 30s, under mostly cloudy skies.

More unsettled weather moves in for the middle and end of the work week, as our next storm system moves in. As of right now we will see more rain and snow on Wednesday, as highs top off around 40. Colder air will begin to move in, along with more snow showers on Thursday and Friday, as temperatures drop to around Freezing for highs as we end the work week.

Have a great evening NE Ohio!

What To Expect:

Snow showers ending

Steady cold

Slushy snow/rain Wednesday

Lake effect Thursday & Friday

More active pattern ahead



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Snow ending midday but staying cold & breezy. | High: 34º

Tuesday: Minor accumulations possible. | High: 36º

Wednesday: Rain and snow. Blustery. | High: 39º

Thursday: Snow Showers. Colder. | High: 33º

Friday: isolated snow showers. Cold. | High: 33º

Saturday: Scattered snow showers. Seasonal. | High: 36º

Sunday: Rain/Snow Showers. Seasonal. |High: 37º

