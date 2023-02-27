FORECAST: SOAKED start to the work week with wild temp swings ahead

CLEVELAND — Plan for rain today. We're soaked from late morning through the afternoon. It'll be heavy rain at times with thunder possible during the PM commute. Plan ahead.

Rain amounts will be 0.5" over 1" meaning the flood threat will be elevated. It'll be gusty also with gusts as high as 30mph. Two hands on the wheel and remember to NEVER drive through flooded roads.

We dry out overnight with only a couple showers Tuesday morning... Tuesday's story is about the wind shift. Northwest winds keeping us in the 30s all day Tuesday.

By Wednesday... it's back to the warmth. We've seen records tested one day a week for the last month and we'll do it again... Wednesday. Plan on upper 60s followed by a QUICK drop to finish the work week. May even work in some snow for Friday. Models hinting at quite the winter storm Friday into the weekend.

What To Expect:

Widespread (heavy) rain today

Temps struggling to rebound

Even cooler Tuesday

Much warmer (records?) Wednesday

Watching a late week winter storm



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Cool and gusty with widespread rain, could be heavy rain.| High: 46º

Tuesday: Isolated morning sprinkles then cold.| High: 37º

Wednesday: Warm & windy with a slim rain chance.| High: 64º

Thursday: Cooler, with a few rain showers.| High: 42º

Friday: Winter storm possible with rain & snow likely.| High: 36º

Saturday: Few snow showers. Cold.| High: 35º

