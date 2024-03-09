FORECAST: Soggy Saturday & Snowy Sunday

CLEVELAND — Happy Weekend! We are waking up to soggy conditions on your Saturday. Widespread showers will gradually and slowly fade from west to east throughout the day. It will remain cloudy and damp with falling temps. It looks like everyone will get a brief break by this evening from the rain. But brief is the keyword. Moisture returns by tonight and continues into Sunday. This time it will not be rain, it will be snow! Plan for some accumulation on Sunday. This is especially true in the snowbelt.

This morning will be our high temperature for the day. Plan for 40s by the afternoon and 30s by tonight. Grab the winter coat for Sunday! It will be much colder and blustery, making it feel even colder. 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible on Sunday. Potentially, over 3 inches of snow will be possible in Geauga County. After a few wet days, we dry up by Monday and warm up by Tuesday. Click here for more information about the active weekend ahead.

We will "Spring Forward" to Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 10th, at 2 AM, so you will need to set your clock an hour ahead on Saturday before you head to bed. Sunsets will go from a little before 6:30 PM this week to a little before 7:30 PM next week (3/10).

What To Expect:



More rain Friday afternoon

A soggy Saturday

Scattered snowflakes on Sunday

Warmth returns next week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Rain likely. Temps fall.| High: 54º —-> 40s

Sunday: Wet lake-effect snow. Windy. Some accumulation is possible. Trace to 3".|Higher in the snowbelt. High: 34º

Monday: Drying out. Mostly sunny.| High: 49º

Tuesday: Warming back up.| High: 64º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter