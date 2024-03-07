LOOKING AHEAD: Plan for a wet weekend ahead

Get ready for a soaked weekend. Waves of rain are expected to start on Friday and look to continue on and off through Saturday and end with snow on Sunday.

The rest of your Thursday and early Friday will be dry, with temperatures in the 40s and a cloudy sky. There are two disturbances moving toward us from the plains, and will move northeast toward Ohio by tomorrow and Saturday. The first system will push a warm front toward us, and that will boost our temperatures for Friday into the upper 50s and low 60s. That is about 15 degrees warmer than Thursday.

News 5

While it will be warm and dry to start, that will not last long. Rain looks to begin around the mid-afternoon and become widespread by the evening. If you have any Friday night events to attend - plan for rain.

Waves of rain will continue Friday night and into Saturday. It is going to be soaked even with expected breaks from the rain. When all is said and done - over an inch of rain will be possible over the next two days. We will be watching for any flooding issues during that time. Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about the timeline and coverage of the precipitation.

News 5

News 5

News 5

News 5

News 5

Once a cold front rolls through, temperatures will drop significantly by Sunday. 60s for Friday, 50s for Saturday and 30s for Sunday. This means rain is expected to change over to snow on Sunday. Some accumulation is expected - especially in our northeastern communities in the snowbelt.

Most folks will see less than 1 or 2 inches, but it could be higher in the heart of the snowbelt. Regardless of how much snow falls - temps jump back into the 60s by early next week. Stay dry this weekend. The Power of 5 Weather Team will keep you updated all weekend long.

News 5

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter