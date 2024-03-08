A winter storm watch has been issued for this weekend in Geauga County

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a winter storm watch for Geauga County. This watch includes the cities of Chardon, South Russell, Bainbridge, Chesterland, Middlefield, and Burton. It has been issued because heavy lake-effect snow will be possible from late Saturday until late Sunday. This watch WILL be updated to either a winter weather advisory or potentially a winter storm warning. Winter storm watches are issued for our area when there is a potential for heavy snowfall of at least 6 inches within the next 18 to 48 hours. We will keep you posted with any updates.

Three to 6 inches of snow will be possible in a very small portion of our viewing area within northern Geauga County. Most of NE Ohio will see less than 2 inches of snow. One to three inches will be possible across eastern Cuyahoga, southern Lake and Ashtabula Counties. Travel could be very difficult in the snowbelt. It will also be blustery, so patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Click here for more information about what else to expect this weekend.

