FORECAST: Soggy Start to NYE

CLEVELAND — Plan on keeping the rain gear handy for New Year's Eve, as more steady rain will be likely on Saturday - especially early. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s as we head into the weekend. A few more showers will be possible on New Year's Day.

Hit or miss rain chances continue early next week with another warm up! Temperatures will be the warmest by Tuesday, as highs climb to around 60!

Colder air will begin to return as we head into the middle of next week, as highs fall to around 50 on Wednesday, and then into the upper 30s on Thursday and Friday. A few flakes will be possible as well!

What To Expect:

Soaked early on Saturday

Mainly dry by midnight

Few showers NYD

Warming up



Daily Breakdown:

New Year's Eve: Rain showers early. Cooler. | High: 47º

New Years Day: Few Rain Showers. Cool, but still above average | High: 49º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Spotty shower. | High: 50º

Tuesday: Rain showers. Warmer again. | High: 61º

Wednesday: More rain showers. Not as warm. | High: 50º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Mix possible. Colder. | High: 37º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: