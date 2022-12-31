FORECAST: Soggy Start to NYE

CLEVELAND — Plan on keeping the rain gear handy for New Year's Eve, as more steady rain will be likely on Saturday - especially early. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s as we head into the weekend. A few more showers will be possible on New Year's Day.
Hit or miss rain chances continue early next week with another warm up! Temperatures will be the warmest by Tuesday, as highs climb to around 60!
Colder air will begin to return as we head into the middle of next week, as highs fall to around 50 on Wednesday, and then into the upper 30s on Thursday and Friday. A few flakes will be possible as well!
What To Expect:
- Soaked early on Saturday
- Mainly dry by midnight
- Few showers NYD
- Warming up
Daily Breakdown:
New Year's Eve: Rain showers early. Cooler. | High: 47º
New Years Day: Few Rain Showers. Cool, but still above average | High: 49º
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Spotty shower. | High: 50º
Tuesday: Rain showers. Warmer again. | High: 61º
Wednesday: More rain showers. Not as warm. | High: 50º
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Mix possible. Colder. | High: 37º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter