Forecast: Spring fling with a chance at 60 degrees

CLEVELAND — We're warming up! Some spots could reach 50 degrees on Saturday, and more places will have the chance to do so on Sunday. The snow pack has already decreased significantly, and by the end of this weekend, bare grass will be much more common.

A strengthening storm is expected to stay south of the area tonight and Sunday morning, with rain likely for the Columbus and Cincinnati metros, not Cleveland. It will bring even warmer weather behind it, with increasing sun on Sunday. Highs reach the 50s for more of the area, with everyone in the 50s on Monday.

Temperatures will be well above average through most of the work week, with our next best shot at rain holding off until Wednesday.

With this warmth and the rain, the threat for ice jams is real. All of this moisture in our snowpack has to go somewhere. When the rivers get swollen and the ice breaks free, those jams can be a BIG concern.

DAILY FORECAST:

Valentine's Day: Dry & partly cloudy. | High: 47º

Sunday: Warmer. Rain chances south. | High: 50º

President's Day: Warmer. Partly Sunny. | High: 55º

Tuesday: Lake breeze could cool us down. | High: 50º

Wednesday: Rain chances return. Warm front lifts north. | High: 57º

Thursday: Rain possible. Chilly. | High: 47º

