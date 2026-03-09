Forecast: Spring spilling into the work week with winter looming

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CLEVELAND — Ready for sun and warmth?! It's here. Still. Friday, we tied a record. After that, we still managed to squeeze out 70s Saturday before the rain. Yes, Sunday was cooler but so much brighter. Today it's back to the lower 70s with tons of sun.

It'll be gusty, but that's what is bringing us the near-record warmth.

Clouds return tonight with isolated showers into early Tuesday. We'll keep a few t-showers around through the day but still manage to touch 70º. That changes mid-week.

Strong storms arriving overnight into Wednesday will be the first sign of winter returning. Thunderstorms. Possibly damaging storms starting early Wednesday through the day. Waves of strong (to potentially severe) storms as temps are prepping for the drop.

We're dropping from the 60s on Wednesday into the 30s on Thursday morning. Might even have a few snowflakes flying around for the AM drive. Mhmm... Don't forget: March averages 6" of snow.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Sunny and warmer. Still breezy. | High: 72º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Isolated t-showers. | High: 70º

Wednesday: Severe storms possible. Rapidly dropping temps late. | High: 65º

Thursday: Much colder. Isolated morning flakes. | High: 37º

Friday: Few showers possible. Warmer. | High: 48º

