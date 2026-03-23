Forecast: Springing BACK to winter?! Mhmm... We're dodging lake effect snow today

CLEVELAND — Hopefully this didn't sneak up on you! Plan for winter today.

Even with a shot at lake effect snow showers. These will set up this morning and linger into the afternoon. Even coatings on colder surfaces can't be ruled out through sunset as some of the snow showers could pack a brief punch. It's not a one-hit wonder of cold either. We rebound midweek but late week it comes right back!

More seasonable temps return tomorrow with more sun followed by 50s and 60s midweek. Enjoy it because after the rebound, the drop returns.

Storms roll through Thursday and 30s roll through Friday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers to flurries. Colder. | High: 34º

Tuesday: More sunshine. Seasonable. | High: 48º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Warmer. | High: 55º

Thursday: Rain/Storms Late. Warmer. | High: 68º

Friday: Early showers. Colder again. | High: 37º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Warmer. | High: 48º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Touch Warmer. | High: 53º

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