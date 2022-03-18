FORECAST: Squeezing out one more warm day

CLEVELAND — A weak cold front will meander thru the area on Friday. Most areas will stay on the warm side of the front and sees highs once again near 70 degrees. The exception to that will be areas closer to the Lake Erie. A north wind will keep lake shore communities stuck in the 50s thru the day. Clouds will thicken up during the afternoon with showers and thunderstorms arriving during the evening hours.

Scattered showers continue on and off Saturday accompanied by cooler temperatures in the 50s.

We welcome the start of the spring season this Sunday at 11:33 am with cooler (although seasonable) temperatures. Sunday should be dry.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Here comes Spring - begins Sunday, March 20th at 11:33 am

Warm temperatures for one more day: 65 to 70 degrees

Except cooler near Lake Erie: 50s

Showers and storms arrive Friday evening/overnight

Showers again Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Scattered PM rain showers and cooler temps. | High: 58º Downtown/70º Hopkins)

Saturday: Scattered rain showers.| High: 56º

Sunday: Spring begins! Few sprinkles/flurries possible early. Then seasonable.| High: 53º

Monday: Slightly warmer. Briefly dry.| High: 57º

