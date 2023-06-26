FORECAST: Starting the week with more rain & thunder

CLEVELAND — Get ready for another round of thunderstorms. This morning's rain and cloud cover will limit how much heat and fuel we'll have this afternoon. Thankfully. The damage threat is low. Not zero though. I can't rule out a couple storms getting strong enough for damaging winds and lightning. Heavy rain is still a concern with any of the storms.
Tuesday's storms won't be nearly as widespread but they could still be strong. Temps stuck in the lower 70s will limit how strong they can get, though.
Plan on a dry Wednesday & Thursday before the heat returns late week.
What To Expect:
- Morning showers
- Afternoon t-storms
- Cool temps limiting damage potential
- Drying out midweek
- Heating up late week
- More storms toward the weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Scattered thunderstorms. Cooler.| High: 76º
Tuesday: A few t-showers. Cool for June.| High: 72º
Wednesday: More clouds. Isolated shower. Cool.| High: 72º
Thursday: Drying Out. Some Sunshine. Warmer.| High: 77º
Friday: Rain chances return.| High: 83º
Saturday: Scattered Showers/Storm Possible.| High: 82º
