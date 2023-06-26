FORECAST: Starting the week with more rain & thunder

CLEVELAND — Get ready for another round of thunderstorms. This morning's rain and cloud cover will limit how much heat and fuel we'll have this afternoon. Thankfully. The damage threat is low. Not zero though. I can't rule out a couple storms getting strong enough for damaging winds and lightning. Heavy rain is still a concern with any of the storms.

Tuesday's storms won't be nearly as widespread but they could still be strong. Temps stuck in the lower 70s will limit how strong they can get, though.

Plan on a dry Wednesday & Thursday before the heat returns late week.

What To Expect:



Morning showers

Afternoon t-storms

Cool temps limiting damage potential

Drying out midweek

Heating up late week

More storms toward the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Scattered thunderstorms. Cooler.| High: 76º

Tuesday: A few t-showers. Cool for June.| High: 72º

Wednesday: More clouds. Isolated shower. Cool.| High: 72º

Thursday: Drying Out. Some Sunshine. Warmer.| High: 77º

Friday: Rain chances return.| High: 83º

Saturday: Scattered Showers/Storm Possible.| High: 82º

