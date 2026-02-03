Forecast: Starting to see trends of a thaw coming our way

CLEVELAND — Temps early are pushing 20º for a change. We've been hanging in the single digits with wind chills below zero. Not this morning. Wind chills in the teens ABOVE 0º... for a day.

The chill comes back after today's 20s and isolated snowflakes. Plan on minor accumulations today, followed by single-digit lows tonight. Highs back in the teens. May only barely make it out of the teens on Thursday. The issue will be how soon clouds roll in. There's another snow system coming.

That's Friday. Plan on shovelable snow with heavier snow in the forecast. All followed by another shot of brutal cold for the weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Isolated snow showers possible with a snow squall or two late. | High: 28º

Wednesday: Isolated morning snow shower, otherwise mostly cloudy. | High: 19º

Thursday: Sun & clouds, cold. | High: 20º

Friday: Snow showers likely with bursts of heavy snow embedded at times. | High: 30º

Saturday: Lake effect snow possible. | High: 11º

