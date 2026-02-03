Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Starting to see trends of a thaw coming our way

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Cleveland weather
Akron weather
Snow Melting
Posted

CLEVELAND — Temps early are pushing 20º for a change. We've been hanging in the single digits with wind chills below zero. Not this morning. Wind chills in the teens ABOVE 0º... for a day.

The chill comes back after today's 20s and isolated snowflakes. Plan on minor accumulations today, followed by single-digit lows tonight. Highs back in the teens. May only barely make it out of the teens on Thursday. The issue will be how soon clouds roll in. There's another snow system coming.

That's Friday. Plan on shovelable snow with heavier snow in the forecast. All followed by another shot of brutal cold for the weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Isolated snow showers possible with a snow squall or two late. | High: 28º

Wednesday: Isolated morning snow shower, otherwise mostly cloudy. | High: 19º

Thursday: Sun & clouds, cold. | High: 20º

Friday: Snow showers likely with bursts of heavy snow embedded at times. | High: 30º

Saturday: Lake effect snow possible. | High: 11º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.