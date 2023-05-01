FORECAST: Staying wet & windy through mid-week

CLEVELAND — As we head into the new work week, we will see a stagnant big upper level low across the Great Lakes. This will keep the pattern very cool and rainy across NE Ohio until mid-week. Scattered showers will be likely on Monday and Tuesday, with some areas even seeing a few snowflakes mixing in. Temperatures will only top off in the low to mid 40s on Monday and Tuesday. It will feel more like early December or March!

The good news is that the upper level low appears to move into New England by Wednesday evening into Thursday. This will keep the threat for lake effect rain showers on Wednesday and an isolated chance on Thursday. Temperatures will moderate into the lower 50s for mid-week, and into the upper 50s to around 60 by Thursday and Friday and looks much drier!!

What To Expect:



Rounds of rain for several days

Isolated thunder

Chilly for May!

40s on Monday/Tuesday

Wintry mix possible at night

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Wet & windy with showers most of the day. | High: 45º

Tuesday: Rain mixing with snow early followed by more rain & wind. | High: 42º

Wednesday: Drying out but still cool. | High: 51º

Thursday: Isolated Showers. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. | High: 58º

Friday: Partly cloudy. Mild. | High: 60º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Touch warmer. | High: 64º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter