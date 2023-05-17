FORECAST: Steady chill settling in for 24 hours

CLEVELAND — Grab a jacket. Temperatures will hover in the 40s most spots thru the morning hours and then slowly struggle up into the lower and middle 50s for much of the area during the afternoon. Areas along and south of US Route 30 from Mansfield to Canton could bump up into the upper 50s. It will be sunny but it will be very cool.

The core of the cold air settles in for early Thursday morning. Low temperatures between 30 and 37 degrees are likely for our inland communities with temperatures hovering near 40 degrees closer to Lake Erie. With extremely super dry air in place, we may not see a lot of frost. Still, gardeners will want to protect any annual plants outside from temperatures that cold. Skies will be clear all night with winds less than 10 mph.

A quick temperature recovery will occur Thursday afternoon as more seasonal air slides in. Expect highs to recover up to near 70 degrees with lots of sunshine.

A few rain showers will move in Friday afternoon and continue Friday night into Saturday morning. Looks for highs Friday in the middle and upper 70s. Saturday looks cooler with highs in the 60s.

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Clearing out but staying cool. | High: 54°

Thursday: Mainly sunny with seasonable temps. | High: 72°

Friday: Clouds return. A few PM showers. | High: 77°

Saturday: Scattered AM showers possible. Cooler.| High: 63°

Sunday: Partly sunny. | High: 70°

