FORECAST: Still tracking Lake Effect RAIN with flooding possible

CLEVELAND — FLOOD WATCH for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until Wednesday morning.
Plan for rain. Especially along the lakeshore. Lake enhanced, HEAVY rain likely with flooding possible. Water spouts, thunder and hail are also likely with stronger storms coming off the lake Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday. Make sure you're giving yourself extra time to get from point A to B thru mid-week. This system should start pulling out of the area Wednesday night. With that, the rain should pull out also. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will range between 55 & 60 degrees. That means, You will need, not only the rain gear, but the fall jackets as well.
We'll gradually warm up but we still don't see anything close to 70 or even seasonal averages (72º) until the Friday & Saturday.
What To Expect:
- Some rain could be heavy
- On & Off Lake Effect Rain Tuesday
- Scattered thundershowers Wednesday
- Highs Tuesday & Wednesday in the 50s
- Drying out Thursday into the weekend
- Highs upper 60s to near 70
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Wet & windy with more flooding rain and gusts to 30mph| High: 57º
Wednesday: Stray showers, finally drying out.| High: 58º
Thursday: Dry! High: 62º
Friday: A bit warmer, Sunny High: 67°
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter