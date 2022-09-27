FORECAST: Still tracking Lake Effect RAIN with flooding possible

CLEVELAND — FLOOD WATCH for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until Wednesday morning.

Plan for rain. Especially along the lakeshore. Lake enhanced, HEAVY rain likely with flooding possible. Water spouts, thunder and hail are also likely with stronger storms coming off the lake Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday. Make sure you're giving yourself extra time to get from point A to B thru mid-week. This system should start pulling out of the area Wednesday night. With that, the rain should pull out also. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will range between 55 & 60 degrees. That means, You will need, not only the rain gear, but the fall jackets as well.

We'll gradually warm up but we still don't see anything close to 70 or even seasonal averages (72º) until the Friday & Saturday.

What To Expect:

Some rain could be heavy

On & Off Lake Effect Rain Tuesday

Scattered thundershowers Wednesday

Highs Tuesday & Wednesday in the 50s

Drying out Thursday into the weekend

Highs upper 60s to near 70



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Wet & windy with more flooding rain and gusts to 30mph| High: 57º

Wednesday: Stray showers, finally drying out.| High: 58º

Thursday: Dry! High: 62º

Friday: A bit warmer, Sunny High: 67°

