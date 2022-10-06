FORECAST: Still warm despite clouds and rain making a return

CLEVELAND — Warm temperatures will hang around on Thursday, but we could see a few rain showers approaching from the west by late afternoon as the next cold front moves our way.

Much colder air arrives for the weekend. Friday's high will be 20 degrees chillier than Thursday...in the lower 50s! A few showers are possible during the day, especially in favored lake effect areas east of Cleveland.

Cold air hangs around for the weekend. Saturday & Sunday highs stall in the 50s. Dry weather should be the rule. But, each morning, as winds calm and skies clear, expect widespread FROST inland away from Lake Erie.

What To Expect:

Staying warm again today

Strong cold front arrives early Friday

A few showers late Thursday into Friday

Much colder by Friday and into the weekend

40s for High School Football Friday Night



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Warm with isolated showers. | High: 73º

Friday: Scattered morning rain followed by afternoon lake effect rain and dropping temps. | High: 54º -> 49º

Saturday: Frosty AM. Partly cloudy. Blustery. Cold. | High: 53º

Sunday: Frosty AM. Sunny. Breezy and Not as Chilly. | High: 60º

