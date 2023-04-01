FORECAST: Stormy Saturday; Sunny Sunday

CLEVELAND — WIND ADVISORY Saturday for All of Northern Ohio. Wind gusts between 40 and 55 mph could take down trees and power lines. Stay alert!
SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS are possible for a brief period of time during the late morning and early afternoon.
Severe storms rolled through the area overnight with gusty winds of 50-70 mph causing tree damage, property damage and power outages.
It will be briefly calmer and drier for a few hours during the morning, but there is another quick moving line of strong/severe thunderstorms for a few hours during early afternoon. Damaging wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible during this time frame. When the severe potential drops, gusty showers will continue into this evening. Temperatures will be falling from the 60s to the 30 within a few hours. Therefore, don't be surprised if you see a few wet flakes!! More details can be found here.
What To Expect:
- Scattered strong storms 11 am - 4 pm
- Highs winds all day
- Gusts over 50 mph
- Gusty showers
- Falling temps
- Quieter, Cooler and Drier on Sunday
Daily Breakdown:
Saturday: A sunny, dry & windy morning. Scattered strong midday storms & gusts over 50mph likely thru the day. | High: 61º (40s PM)
Sunday: Mostly sunny but staying chilly. | High: 50º
Monday: Getting much warmer. | High: 67º
Tuesday: Mild temps, few showers. | High: 62º
