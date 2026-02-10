Forecast: Streak ended! We're above 32º but not for long.

CLEVELAND — We warmed overnight QUICKLY... We were at 31º at 11:59, which means officially, 18 straight days of sub-freezing temps. And there's even more progress on the way.

That's where the streak ends, at 18, and the longest since 2015, which had 19 straight sub-freezing days. We already ended the streak at 3am when CLE hit 32º... But, as I said earlier, there's more.

Gusty southwest winds will help temps SOAR. We're in the 40s with some spots closer to 50º. It'll get cloudy but the wind will be enough to thaw us out.

Those clouds are in advance of the chill coming back. Winds shift, and temps take a dive midweek. We're back subfreezing with lake effect snow Wednesday through early Thursday with a couple of inches possible, mainly in the primary snowbelt.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Breezy & warmer... Finally above 32º! | High: 47º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few lake effect snow showers. | High: 30º

Thursday: Isolated lake effect snow. | High: 29º

Friday: Looking dry but chilly. | High: 28º

Saturday: Dry & seasonable. | High: 33º

Sunday: Milder but rain/snow possible. | High: 36º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter