FORECAST: Strong wind today, flooding rain tomorrow

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:20 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 06:20:45-05

CLEVELAND — WIND ADVISORY has been issued for northern & western parts of NE Ohio from 4 AM - 7 PM Wednesday with south winds of 20-30 mph expected & gusts to 50 mph possible. This includes N. Ashtabula, Lake, Cuyahoga, Lorain, Erie, Huron, Richland & Ashland counties

FLOOD WATCH has been issued for much of the area from 7 PM Wednesday to 1 AM Friday. Some parts of the area could pick up 1-2" of rain by Thursday night. That heavy rain combined with rapid snow melt from warmer temps and possible ice jams will lead to an increased flood threat Thursday.

For a full, in depth look at this week's storm check out this story: https://www.news5cleveland.com/weather/weather-news/wild-weather-system-hits-cleveland-ahead-of-nba-all-star-weekend

Stay tuned for more Power of 5 Weather updates!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Windy & much warmer Wednesday
  • Warm early and much wetter Thursday
  • Colder with ice & snow Friday

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: WIND ADVISORY: Clouds increase. Windy and much warmer. | High: 56º

Thursday: FLOOD WATCH: Warm and wet with widespread rain. A wintry mix of ice and snow during the evening.| High: 53º

Friday: Few lingering snow showers. Much colder. | High: 22º

Saturday: Chilly with a scattered snow showers possible. | High: 32º

Sunday: Drying out with warmer temperatures expected. | High: 42º

