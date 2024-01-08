FORECAST: Strong winds and heavy rain heading our way

CLEVELAND — Seasonable Monday... The calm before the storm! Mostly cloudy and cool with temps topping out at a seasonable 38º. This will be the only calm day of the week.

We kick Tuesday off with a mix of rain and snow. Temps will be hovering right around freezing so I expect the first showers to have a mix of rain and snow. That means roads will be wet and potentially slick.

South winds will also be gusting over 40mph during the morning commute. That means temps will be warming, quickly. We're near 40 by noon with upper 40s for afternoon highs. That means all precip will be rain shortly after the AM drive. Heavy rain at times, too. Localized flooding is possible along with debris from strong winds. Be safe and plan ahead for an active day.

What To Expect:



Very active pattern settling in

Drying and Seasonable Monday

Wet & windy Tuesday

Snow returns Wednesday

Even colder this weekend

Daily Breakdown

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable. | High: 38º

Tuesday: Rain likely. AM mix possible. Windy! | High: 48º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Mix to snow showers. | High: 40º

Thursday: Briefly dry. | High: 40º

Friday: Our next storm system arrives. Watching closely. | High: 38º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter