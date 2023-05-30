FORECAST: Summer heat building in this week

CLEVELAND — Another slim chance for a shower will be with us on Tuesday, otherwise it will remain dry across the region. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, as highs top off in the low to mid 80s on Tuesday.

The trend will be warm, dry and quiet for the middle of the week, as highs climb back into the low to mid 80s. Areas towards the south, could even see mid to upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Isolated chances of rain will begin to make a comeback for the end of the week into the start of next weekend, as highs fall back into the lower 80s.

What To Expect:



Mainly dry week

Heating up too!

More warmth inland

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Toasty temps, mainly dry. | High: 86º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm. | High: 85º

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warm. | High: 85º

Friday: Dry & warm. | High: 87º

Saturday: Dry & warm. | High: 82º

Sunday: Dry & warm. | High: 79º

